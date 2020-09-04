Names Released Following Makarewa Serious Crash
Friday, 4 September 2020, 5:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of those who died
following a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near
Makarewa on 2 September.
They were Matthew Dale
Harris, aged 22, and Ruby Jane Harris, aged five
months.
Police extend their sympathies to their family
and friends at this difficult time.
The Police
investigation into the circumstances of the collision are
ongoing.
