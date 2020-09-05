Fatality Confirmed - Update: Serious Crash- SH15, Far North District - Northland
Saturday, 5 September 2020, 4:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the motorcyclist involved in the
earlier crash has died.
Emergency services were
alerted to the crash on Mangakahia Road (SH15) at
12.08pm.
The road has now reopened.
The Police
investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
