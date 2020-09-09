Serious Crash, Road Closed - SH26 Waikato - Waikato
Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
08 September
Police and emergency
services are responding to reports of a serious crash on
SH26 near Morrinsville, Matamata Piako.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported around 7.50pm.
The road
is blocked and traffic management are en route to the
scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
