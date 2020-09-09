Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi Dominate Northern Region Awards

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 6:36 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi

Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi received top recognition at the 2020 Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Toyota Financial Services Awards of Excellence.

The club won a full suite of prizes at the annual awards evening, which was held online last night (Tuesday 8 September), claiming the title of Yamaha 2020 Club of the Year, Toyota Financial Services Best Patrolled Beach of the Year, CSE Genesis Innovation of the Year and Toyota Financial Services Rescue of the Year.

As Rescue of the Year recipients, the club was formally recognised for a daring multi-agency rescue they performed last May at the Port Waikato Bar. Members from the Kariaotahi Emergency Call Out Squad (KECOS) worked with other emergency services to rescue a family of three half a mile out to sea.

Lifeguards Nick Hornblow and Bradley Walters braved the dark night, launching an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) to retrieve the swimmers using light from a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spotlight to guide them through the rough water conditions. In just four minutes the swimmers were found, taken onboard and returned to shore safely.

These regional accolades follow international recognition received for the rescue by the club who won the International Marine Rescue Federation (IMRF) People’s Choice Award in 2019 and a New Zealand Search and Rescue (NZSAR) Gold Award last month. As CSE Genesis Innovation of the Year recipients, the ingenuity of Kariaotahi club members was celebrated for using 3D printing technology to improve IRB rescue safety at night.

Individuals, teams and clubs from across the region also received acknowledgement for outstanding results in lifesaving, sports and volunteering for the previous season. SLSNR CEO Matt Williams says the scope of the awards distributed shed light on the evolution of the lifesaving movement.

“There are many facets of the movement where individuals are excelling, so it’s fantastic that volunteers can get the right recognition at our regional awards. I’d like to say thank you and congratulations to all award winners and the club members whose efforts never go unnoticed. A special thanks is also due to our very generous sponsors who make our awards night possible.”

In the lifesaving category, the Surf Lifeguard of the Year award was granted to Piha Surf Life Saving Club Rhys Lloyd who demonstrated leadership within several clubs throughout the season, gaining his advanced lifeguard award in both New Zealand and Australia.

Two very deserving recipients were also recognised as Volunteer of the Year at the awards. Faron Turner from Orewa Surf Life Saving Club and Joanne Hobson from Sunset Beach Surf Life Saving Club shared the prize for representing the pinnacle of lifesaving volunteering in the movement, ensuring that 300 new lifeguards joined the movements ranks and living and breathing the surf life saving “in it for life” motto.

In the sports categories, world surf-ski champion Danielle McKenzie from Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club was once again recognised as Sportswoman of the Year, her fifth time receiving the award for dominating sports podiums nationally and internationally. Joining her as Sportsman of the Year was fellow club member Paul Van Achterberg who claimed nine podium finishes this season.

In the new award categories this year, Rod Salt from Mairangi Bay was the first recipient of the new Junior Coach of the Year award for his commitment to training junior surf sport participants. Grace Crimmins from United North Piha was also named the first Patrol Supporter of the Year winner for her efficiency in patrolling the beach and sharing beach safety messages.

Service, Distinguished Service and Life Membership awards were honoured last night, paying tribute to those individuals with a long-standing commitment to the movement.

© Scoop Media

