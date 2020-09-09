Invercargill Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery
Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police are investigating an aggravated
robbery at a Strathern business premises on Saturday 5
September.
A man entered the Brown Street Foodcentre,
near the intersection of Brown Street and McQuarrie Street,
at about 9pm.
He threatened staff with what appeared
to be piece of wood and a knife.
The man was described
as about 185cm tall and was wearing a black hooded
sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with
information can contact Police via 105 and quote file number
200906/1666.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers
on 0800 555
111.
