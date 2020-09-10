Fatal Crash, Road Closed - Gloucester Street, Napier - Eastern
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 9:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs
pedestrian crash on Gloucester Street, Napier earlier this
evening.
Police were alerted to the crash at around
6:34pm.
The road is closed and could be for some time
while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the
scene.
Diversions are in place and the investigation
into the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
