Fatal Crash, Road Closed - Gloucester Street, Napier - Eastern

Police can confirm one person has died following a car vs pedestrian crash on Gloucester Street, Napier earlier this evening.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 6:34pm.

The road is closed and could be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the scene.

Diversions are in place and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

© Scoop Media

