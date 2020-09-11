Witnesses Sought Following Serious Assault, Frankton
Friday, 11 September 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help after a
man was injured following a serious assault last night in
Frankton.
Police were called to a Commerce Street
premises about 11pm after a report of a group of people
fighting in the street outside.
One person is
currently in Waikato Hospital in a serious
condition.
Police investigating the incident would
like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or
who might have information that would help with our
investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to call
105 and quote file number
200911/8720.
