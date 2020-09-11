Police Seek Witnesses To Kidnapping, Wellington

Wellington Police investigating a kidnapping incident are looking for witnesses who saw two vehicles driving erratically in the Eastern suburbs on 25 August.

The vehicles involved are described as a dark coloured BMW hatchback followed closely behind by a dark coloured medium to large sized sedan or hatchback.

Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, the vehicles travelled from Shelly Bay Road to Miramar Avenue and then to Cobham Drive, Troy Street, Rongotai Road, Evans Bay Parade, KFC Kilbirnie and finally Onepu Road.

At this point the victim, who was being held in one of the vehicles, managed to escape.

While the victim was not physically harmed the incident was extremely traumatic for them and they have been provided ongoing support.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

This occurred on a Tuesday night and we believe the erratic manner of driving involved would have caught the attention of people in the area.

We would like to hear from anyone who remembers seeing these two vehicles or has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 105 and quote file number 200825/5640.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott

