Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato A&P Show 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID

Monday, 14 September 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Waikato A and P Show

Waikato A&P show 2020 cancelled due to COVID - replaced with limited livestock classes and a NZ first - the National A&P Online Show

Benjamin Franklin’s quote ’out of adversity comes opportunity’ is ringing true with the cancellation of an iconic A&P Show and launch of an inaugural National A&P Online Show.

Uncertainty about the COVID-19 alert levels which will apply on the traditional dates of the Waikato A&P Show has resulted in the show being cancelled for all but a few events.

Showing Waikato GM, Cara Ferris, said the Association holds two major shows each year, one in spring and autumn.

“We were all systems go for the March 2020 show when the COVID Level 4 lockdown was announced, leaving us two weeks to cancel inflicting a financial loss of more than $80,000.

We simply can’t afford to repeat that experience with the spring show – from the financial aspect and the inconvenience and frustration it causes to competitors, sponsors and the public. We had to make a call and have done that, cancelling the spring Waikato A&P Show for all but a few events – sheep, dairy and beef cattle, sheep dogs, children’s Ag day and limited equestrian.

“The limited schedule of events will take place between 29 October and 1 November with the public excluded and participation strictly limited to competitors in groups of less than 100 people. The Showing Waikato team is working with Police, Health and Tourism authorities to ensure the safety of the community.

The void created by the cancellation of the event gave rise to Showing Waikato developing an innovative online platform – the National A&P Online Show.

The Online competition, with a prize pool of more than $5000, features a comprehensive list of competitions from livestock to photography, pet costume, colouring competitions, art and cookery.

Cara Ferris said “agricultural shows express the heart of rural communities to a wide demographic.

“It used to be that every Kiwi spent time on the farm at some time in their lives; now that experience is becoming more rare, agricultural shows often the only touch-point urban children have with farm life. The pandemic has increased focus on the importance of opportunities which bring people together and foster community values.

“We believe the National Online Show will provide a unique link across New Zealand communities. The concept and classes have been developed in consultation and with the support of A&P Associations across New Zealand.

“Broadly, the online format provides a forum for competition in the traditional A&P events (like equestrian, cattle and sheep) as well as seasonal events like Halloween and Christmas.

The concept has been developed in answer to the need, which became more apparent during the pandemic, that people are looking for shared experiences in a virtual space.”

Cara Ferris said that consultation with breed associations and A&P associations around the country are enthusiastic and supportive of the online concept confirming that the show ring may be virtual, but competition is expected to be fierce and real!

National A&P Online Show www.nzandpshow.online - Detail

  • Traditionally ‘live’ agricultural shows are held in spring and autumn each year so we are continuing that theme with the spring show which will run from now to 31 December 2020 and the autumn show from 1 January to 30 April.
  • The ability to compete in a virtual world creates a unique level playing field which is expected to attract ‘serious’ competitors/handlers for livestock classes but will also attract a wide number of people who simply want to participate in a fun event with other Kiwis.
  • Entry to all events is free and invited in the following competitions:
    • Beef
    • Equestrian
    • Arts and cookery
    • Photography
    • Pet Costume
    • Colouring competition
  • Entries will comprise photographs and videos to specific requirements eg equestrian and livestock classes will need to follow prescribed movements.
  • Judging will be conducted, in each category, at the end of each season (ie 31 December and 1 April) with the major winners in each season going forward for the premier category award.
  • The panel of judges will represent topic specialists from across New Zealand.
  • The Online Show aims to be cost neutral ie sponsorship covering prizes and costs. A range of sponsors have already committed to supporting the initiative but more sponsors are sought.
  • Seasonal event competitions, eg Halloween and Christmas, will encourage participation from a cross-section of the community with celebrity judges awarding prizes for creativity etc.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 