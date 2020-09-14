Waikato A&P Show 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID

Waikato A&P show 2020 cancelled due to COVID - replaced with limited livestock classes and a NZ first - the National A&P Online Show

Benjamin Franklin’s quote ’out of adversity comes opportunity’ is ringing true with the cancellation of an iconic A&P Show and launch of an inaugural National A&P Online Show.

Uncertainty about the COVID-19 alert levels which will apply on the traditional dates of the Waikato A&P Show has resulted in the show being cancelled for all but a few events.

Showing Waikato GM, Cara Ferris, said the Association holds two major shows each year, one in spring and autumn.

“We were all systems go for the March 2020 show when the COVID Level 4 lockdown was announced, leaving us two weeks to cancel inflicting a financial loss of more than $80,000.

We simply can’t afford to repeat that experience with the spring show – from the financial aspect and the inconvenience and frustration it causes to competitors, sponsors and the public. We had to make a call and have done that, cancelling the spring Waikato A&P Show for all but a few events – sheep, dairy and beef cattle, sheep dogs, children’s Ag day and limited equestrian.

“The limited schedule of events will take place between 29 October and 1 November with the public excluded and participation strictly limited to competitors in groups of less than 100 people. The Showing Waikato team is working with Police, Health and Tourism authorities to ensure the safety of the community.

The void created by the cancellation of the event gave rise to Showing Waikato developing an innovative online platform – the National A&P Online Show.

The Online competition, with a prize pool of more than $5000, features a comprehensive list of competitions from livestock to photography, pet costume, colouring competitions, art and cookery.

Cara Ferris said “agricultural shows express the heart of rural communities to a wide demographic.

“It used to be that every Kiwi spent time on the farm at some time in their lives; now that experience is becoming more rare, agricultural shows often the only touch-point urban children have with farm life. The pandemic has increased focus on the importance of opportunities which bring people together and foster community values.

“We believe the National Online Show will provide a unique link across New Zealand communities. The concept and classes have been developed in consultation and with the support of A&P Associations across New Zealand.

“Broadly, the online format provides a forum for competition in the traditional A&P events (like equestrian, cattle and sheep) as well as seasonal events like Halloween and Christmas.

The concept has been developed in answer to the need, which became more apparent during the pandemic, that people are looking for shared experiences in a virtual space.”

Cara Ferris said that consultation with breed associations and A&P associations around the country are enthusiastic and supportive of the online concept confirming that the show ring may be virtual, but competition is expected to be fierce and real!

National A&P Online Show www.nzandpshow.online - Detail

Traditionally ‘live’ agricultural shows are held in spring and autumn each year so we are continuing that theme with the spring show which will run from now to 31 December 2020 and the autumn show from 1 January to 30 April.

The ability to compete in a virtual world creates a unique level playing field which is expected to attract ‘serious’ competitors/handlers for livestock classes but will also attract a wide number of people who simply want to participate in a fun event with other Kiwis.

Entry to all events is free and invited in the following competitions: Beef Equestrian Arts and cookery Photography Pet Costume Colouring competition

Entries will comprise photographs and videos to specific requirements eg equestrian and livestock classes will need to follow prescribed movements.

Judging will be conducted, in each category, at the end of each season (ie 31 December and 1 April) with the major winners in each season going forward for the premier category award.

The panel of judges will represent topic specialists from across New Zealand.

The Online Show aims to be cost neutral ie sponsorship covering prizes and costs. A range of sponsors have already committed to supporting the initiative but more sponsors are sought.

Seasonal event competitions, eg Halloween and Christmas, will encourage participation from a cross-section of the community with celebrity judges awarding prizes for creativity etc.

