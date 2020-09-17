Police Pathway Programme Wins At Diversity Works Awards

New Zealand Police’s initiative to help reach a broader and more diverse group of potential recruits has resulted in a win at the Diversity Works awards.

The awards, which were held last night in Auckland, celebrated organisations across New Zealand that demonstrate diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The Police Pathway Programme for Year 13 students took out the ‘Emerging Diversity and Inclusion’ category, which honoured an initiative less than two years old.

The programme, now offered in 61 schools across the country, provides Year 13 students with an understanding of the function of Police and what it means to be a police officer.

This had led to an increase in applications from young Mäori and Pasifika applicants where the programme is offered.

Students have the opportunity to gain up to 26 NCEA Level 3 credits by completing standards in areas like communication skills, team work and mental health and wellbeing.

Deputy Chief Executive People and Capability Kaye Ryan says the Pathway Programme was brought about to challenge some of the traditional hiring pathways within the New Zealand Police.

“This initiative provides opportunities for young people to understand career opportunities within New Zealand Police and has resulted in positive changes in the perception of Police by young people in the programme.

“We’re honoured to receive this award which highlights the success of this programme so far.”

More information on the Diversity Works Awards is available here: https://diversityworksnz.org.nz/diversity-awards-nz/

