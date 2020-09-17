Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SPCA Prosecutes Otago Man For Drowning Eight Cats

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: SPCA

The disturbing practice of killing animals by drowning is in the spotlight again with Dunedin man Donald MacDonald sentenced yesterday to a fine of $2,000, and reparations and costs of $610 for trapping and drowning eight cats during a night shift at work.

Mr MacDonald, who pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance said that he disposed of the cats as he was under the impression that management wanted them gone, although he confirmed that he received no official instruction. He had trapped each cat individually and subsequently drowned it.

The drowning of animals is against the law, however it remains a fairly widespread issue in New Zealand and is a prosecutable offence under the Animal Welfare Act (1999) due to the intense and prolonged suffering caused. While it is permitted to catch and kill pests in New Zealand (and in some situations cats are considered pests), the killing of the animal must be done in a way which does not cause unnecessary or unreasonable pain or distress.

On the night of 24 September 2019, the defendant picked up the trap with a cat inside and carried it towards a blue plastic bin that had been filled with water. He then dropped the trap with the cat inside so that both were completely submerged. The defendant then walked away for three or four minutes for the purpose of killing the cat.

The same process was followed for eight individual cats, trapped on the same night and drowned. The deceased cats were then placed under some trees along the boundary to the workplace where they were discovered by a co-worker more than 24 hours later.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says unfortunately, the message about drowning animals is still not getting through.

“It is the responsibility of the person setting a trap to fulfil their legal obligations regarding the placement and checking of the trap and to have a plan for how to humanely manage any animal caught,” she says.

“Drowning animals as a method of euthanasia is cruel and we urge people to think about what they’re going to do with the animal once trapped. Drowning needs to be ruled out as the next step. We must do better as the intense distress it causes animals in the final moments before death is quite horrific.”

The man responsible said he believed drowning was a humane method of exterminating the cats.

Ms Midgen says apart from the way the cats were killed, it also pays to check if the cat is actually a stray or feral cat and not someone’s owned animal which has gone roaming away from home.

“If a cat is caught, they should really safeguard the animal’s welfare and make every reasonable effort to identify an owner. Remember, this could be someone’s family member,” she says.

“We know that cats face risks when they roam, which includes the risk of being caught in a trap and we encourage cat owners to take steps to keep their cats safe which can include keeping their cat on their property and aiding identification through microchipping and registration, and wearing a collar.”

Post-mortems were conducted on six of the cats by a veterinarian who concluded that there was irrefutable proof of drowning; fluid in the trachea, respiratory tract and lungs, indicating that water had been aspirated. Three of the cats were determined to have been pregnant.

SPCA has a guide available through the SPCA website with tips for how to keep your cat safe and happy at home.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 