Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police And Facebook Issue Warning Over Social Media Business Scams

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police and Facebook are warning the public to be aware of scammers operating on Facebook.

Police has received a number of recent reports in relation to a variety of Facebook pages of fraudulent companies claiming to sell computers and mobile phones.

The companies represented on the Facebook pages are legitimate NZ companies, however the Facebook pages are not associated with those companies.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell from the Auckland City Police Financial Crime Unit, says these Facebook pages are being set up by scammers based offshore.

“Police have received multiple reports from people who transferred money into an account believing they were purchasing mobiles and laptops from fake Facebook pages and never received the items.

“We are warning the public to undertake due diligence before buying any goods online.

“Stick to verified, trusted online retailers and if you are purchasing goods online from a company you do not know, ensure the company is legitimate and has a publically listed phone number which connects to that business,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Doell.

Nick McDonnell, Public Policy Manager for FB New Zealand, says this year many of us have been more reliant on technology to stay connected with families and friends in New Zealand and around the world.

“Unfortunately, scammers know this, and it's more important than ever that we all work together to stay vigilant against online scams.

“At Facebook, the safety and security of our users is our top priority.

All apps in the Facebook family use the most sophisticated security software available, and this year we've made it easier to report suspicious content.

We also publish guidelines on how to avoid online fraudsters, which can be found here.

“However, anyone using an online service is at risk from scamming attacks.

We encourage all users to report any suspicious activity - further information on how to report a page can be found here,” says Mr McDonnell.

While these scammers are based offshore, Police are aware of people ‘employed’ in NZ to work for them, who are operating as money mules by engaging in illegal money laundering activity.

The person in NZ is often enlisted by the scammers for ‘marketing’ of the page and that person receives deposits to their account, which they are told to transfer as payments into offshore accounts.

The scammers claim the deposits are refunds for product that is unable to be provided, however the funds are actually deposits from people who believe that they are purchasing mobiles and laptops from the company on the fake Facebook page.

Detective Senior Sergeant Doell says Police want to urge the public to be aware of money laundering, and anyone who knowingly has money put into their account for the purpose of transferring funds offshore risks being prosecuted.

“Anyone who is asked to partake in such activity is warned to not get involved.

“If any funds are put into your account from an unknown source, you should contact your bank immediately.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 