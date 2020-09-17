Waiaroha Fly-Through Launched At Open Day

A “fly-through” artist’s impression of Waiaroha shown at a community information day on the project on Saturday [September 12] is now available on-line.

Waiaroha is a water treatment and storage facility, designed to increase the safety, capacity and resilience of Hastings’ largest urban water supply. It is a major component of the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy (2018).

The proposal also includes an indoor/outdoor education and cultural component, funded through the Government’s Three Waters Services Reform programme, subject to Crown approval.

The education elements will enable school groups and the wider community to understand the aquifer system and how nature fills them, how water is used in Hawke’s Bay, the importance of water to mana whenua, and the treatment and supply of the district’s urban drinking water supply.

Hastings District Council is seeking community feedback on the design of the facility.

The Waiaroha community open day, held on-site on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South, was opened with karakia, led by Hira Huata. It was very special, Ms Huata said. “The wairua was beautiful.”

“I am honoured to be part of the Waiaroha kaupapa for our people. This is such an important kaupapa. It is much bigger than just getting drinking water into people’s homes; it is about helping people learn to manaaki water - respect and love it. Council cannot do that on its own; it’s about all of us learning to respect water all of the time.”

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the level of interest in the project was very pleasing, with a steady stream of people arriving at the open day to ask questions and provide feedback.

“Particularly pleasing has been the response on the education resources – both at the open day and at other events. We are getting excellent feedback from the teachers we have discussed it with, and the project team presented to the Youth Council last week and they were very keen on its potential.

“But we are mindful that the primary purpose is to ensure our drinking water is safe. The tanks will enable greater control of the treatment process and provide us with a supply of potable water in the event of an emergency. It will also assist with the management of water during dry times, meaning we don’t have to rely on pumping water directly from the aquifer at the same rate that we are using it.”

The fly-through can be viewed on the Hastings District Council website.

Community feedback, until September 25, can be provided to Council through a range of channels: On-line: www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz; Post: Waiaroha, Hastings District Council, Private Bag 9002, Hastings 4156; Drop-in: Hastings District Council, Lyndon Rd East, Hastings; Hastings Libraries (Havelock North, Hastings, Flaxmere).

