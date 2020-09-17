Man Dies In Hospital Following Crash In Wellington

A 36-year-old man has died following a crash in Newtown shortly after 11pm last night.

While Police were speaking to a man on a motorcyle on Hutchinson Road, the man rode off and was involved in a crash with a car at the intersection of John and Wallace Streets.

The man was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition where he died today.

The driver of the car was un-injured.

Police were not following the man at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is going.

