Serious Crash - Pembroke St, Hamilton - Waikato
Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on Pembroke St, Hamilton.
The single-vehicle
crash was reported at 5:44am.
Initial indications
suggest one person is seriously injured.
The road is
closed and is likely to stay closed for several hours,
diversions are in
place.
