Snow For Mt Ruapehu Ski Fields This Week

Snow is forecast over the next few days which is great news for the Mt Ruapehu ski fields.

The usual unpredictable spring weather with its wind and rain hit the mountain over the last few days washing away some of the snow base but the outlook for later this week is snow.

RAL CEO Jono Dean says, “With an unseasonal cold spell about to hit and bring snow, the second week of the school holidays should be good.

“We’re predicting a 10-15 cm top up of snow, which is great news for families planning to head to the mountain next week and also good for our planned extended season.”

"We decided that with the ski season being turned on its head by COVID-19 that we would extend the season – as long as snow permits. We know that it’s been a tough year for Kiwis and we wanted to offer as much time for everyone to enjoy the mountain as we can.”

This means that weather permitting. Whakapapa will be open until November 15 (usually closing on October 26) and Turoa will be open Friday – Monday from October 25 until November 16 (usually closing on October 18).

Just a reminder that car park booking is no longer required so visitors just drive up the mountain as usual and park.

Check www.mtruapehu.com and Facebook for the latest updates

