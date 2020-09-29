Truck Roll-over North Of Waitara SH3 - ROAD CLOSED - Central
Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road is closed on SH3 Urenui due to a logging truck
roll over just before 2pm today.
The crash has
occurred between Waitara and Uruti about ten minutes north
of Urenui.
There are no injuries, however both lanes
are blocked and there are no diversions.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area as it will take time for the logs to
be removed and the road to
reopen.
