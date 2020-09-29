Truck Roll-over North Of Waitara SH3 - ROAD CLOSED - Central

The road is closed on SH3 Urenui due to a logging truck roll over just before 2pm today.

The crash has occurred between Waitara and Uruti about ten minutes north of Urenui.

There are no injuries, however both lanes are blocked and there are no diversions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as it will take time for the logs to be removed and the road to reopen.

