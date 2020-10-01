Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ready, Set, Go: Iconic Round The Bays Returns!

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 8:38 am
Ports of Auckland Round the Bays

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays 2020.

Want something to look forward to in early 2021? New Zealand’s largest fun run is back for its 49th year – with Ports of Auckland Round the Bays taking over Auckland’s waterfront on Sunday, February 28.

You can be one of the first to register for this must-do event - Supersaver entries start today [subs: Thursday, October 1].

Whether you’re signing up for the 1st or 31st time, to run for a cause, to smash your fitness goals or to just be a part of this iconic event, you need to tick Round the Bays off your bucket-list!

Take in some of Auckland’s most-sought-after views, from the Auckland CBD to St Heliers Bay. The 8.4km picturesque course will have 18 entertainment acts and culminate in what is possibly the country’s largest barbecue.

Round the Bays brings people from different communities, workplaces and abilities together in one spectacular mass of colour and pride,” Stuff Events event manager Henry Mclernon says. “We anticipate people from all over New Zealand wanting to come to Auckland to take part and make a weekend of it.”

Mclernon says community is at the heart of Round the Bays: “The fun run has been instrumental in generating more than $3 million for good causes over the past two decades, through peer-to-peer fundraising and donations from the event organisers. We encourage participants to challenge themselves not only in working on their fitness but also to set a fundraising goal.”

Round the Bays 2021’s official charity is Auckland City Mission. It will receive $60,000 in cash from Stuff Events, as well as a Stuff media package worth $60,000.

The funds will go towards the Mission’s Haeata community room where it serves meals 365 days a year, provides daily classes including exercise sessions and skills-based programmes, and other practical assistance such as emergency clothing and toiletries. Also on-site is the Calder Health Centre, providing healthcare and medical support services for low-income and homeless individuals.

“The Auckland City Mission is thrilled to be chosen as the official charity partner for Round the Bays 2021,” Chris Farrelly, Auckland City Missioner, says. “This year we’ve seen a sharp increase in demand for our services. This partnership will be invaluable in supporting those in our community who are turning to the Mission for help with food, housing and medical care at this time of crisis.”

Ports of Auckland’s CEO Tony Gibson says: “Ports of Auckland is delighted that Auckland City Mission has been chosen as the charity partner for this year’s event. Ports of Auckland Round The Bays is about improving lives and building community in Auckland, and the Mission does just that.”

Whether you’re a bonding workplace whose team now works from home and would relish a social event, through to someone taking their first steps towards getting active, overcoming a health issue, or you are wanting a fun day out for your family, Round the Bays is fantastic events for all ages and stages.

Do the mahi now, so you can have the fun later! Supersaver entries open from today until midnight December 1, 2020:

  • Adults $25
  • Children (5-15) $15
  • Infant (0-4) just $5
  • Family packages from $70

All event entries include a finisher’s medal, and free transport between the finish and start lines.

