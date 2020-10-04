Flooding In Riverton, Southern District - Southern
Sunday, 4 October 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid
the flooded streets in Riverton.
The following streets
have been blocked off:
Please avoid Taramea Bay and
Walker Street, as walking down these roads pushes water into
houses.
Colac Bay and Orepuki should also be avoided
due to excessive flooding in the wider
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more