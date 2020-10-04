Flooding Around Southland

This is an official message from the Civil Defence Controller Angus McKay.

Flooding is affecting parts of Southland and people are asked not to travel if they don’t have to.

The heavy rain has caused rural road flooding and flooding in towns from the Riverton-Otautau area across through Invercargill, Winton, Mokoreta, Edendale-Wyndham, Gore and Fortrose and Tokanui.

There have been slips in Stewart Island and in the Catlins.

Drivers need to be aware that there is a lot of surface flooding and contractors are getting signage out amd trying to clear any culvert blockages, but they are also running out of signs, so please take care.

