Truck And Trailer Rollover- State Highway 6, Whangamoa - Tasman
Monday, 5 October 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH6 Whangamoa Hill near Nelson is closed due to a heavy
truck and trailer rollover.
The incident was reported
to Police at about 12.45pm.
Nobody has been injured
however the road is blocked.
If you cannot avoid the
area or delay your travel, expect significant
delays.
