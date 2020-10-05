Baby Dies Following Incident In Northcote

Shortly before 9am, Police were notified of an incident where a baby in a stroller was struck by a vehicle on Lake Road, Northcote.

The young child, who was 5 months old, was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly the baby has passed away in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident and the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Police are ensuring that those involved are being provided with welfare.

