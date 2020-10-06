Serious Crash, Karaka - Counties Manukau
Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 6:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 October
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash near the
intersection of Karaka and Oira Roads, Karaka.
Police
were called about 8.50pm.
Initial reports suggest
there have been injuries.
The road will be closed,
with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the
area if
possible.
