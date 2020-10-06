Two-vehicle Crash Along State Highway 1 In Paekakariki - Wellington
Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash along State Highway 1 in
Paekakariki.
The two-vehicle crash near Beach Road was
reported around 2.45pm.
Initial reports indicate two
people are injured.
The road is closed and traffic
management is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area, if
possible.
