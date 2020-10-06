Two-vehicle Crash Along State Highway 1 In Paekakariki - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash along State Highway 1 in Paekakariki.

The two-vehicle crash near Beach Road was reported around 2.45pm.

Initial reports indicate two people are injured.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

