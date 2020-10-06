Incident - Anawhata, West Auckland

At around 3.15pm, Police received a report that a person had fallen into the water at Whites Beach in Anawhata, West Auckland.

Emergency services attended the scene and the person was recovered from the water by surf lifesavers.

Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

