Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Launching Soon

Work is under way for a new grant scheme, Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao.

Applications for the $70,000 environment fund will open in November allowing landowners, businesses and community organisations to apply for funding to help restore and protect native habitats.

Environmental Science and Monitoring Manager, Alan Johnson, says this fund was created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which are being replaced by the new, expanded scheme.

“The programme not only allocates more funding for environmental grants, but also expands what the funds can be used for. Projects can take place on public, private or Māori-owned land,” Mr Johnson said.

“The grant makes $25,000 available per year to restore native habitats, and improve biodiversity and freshwater quality. The focus is on planting lowland areas of South Marlborough where there is little native vegetation, as well as waterway and wetland margins. This $25,000 incorporates the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programme with grants of up to $5,000 per applicant in any one year.”

“The remaining $45,000 per year is for projects to control animal and plant pests that are threatening native wildlife and habitats. These grants to protect native habitats are up to $15,000 per applicant in any one year.”

Applications for this contestable fund will open online on Monday 2 November and close on Friday 27 November 2020. Successful applicants will be notified by Christmas.

© Scoop Media

