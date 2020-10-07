Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hawkes Bay Expressway, Napier
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died
following a two vehicle crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway,
Westshore, Friday 2 October.
He was Eric David Gordon,
36, of Napier.
Our sympathies are with his family and
friends at this time.
The investigation into the
circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
