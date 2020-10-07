Name Release: Fatal Crash, Hawkes Bay Expressway, Napier

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died following a two vehicle crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway, Westshore, Friday 2 October.

He was Eric David Gordon, 36, of Napier.

Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

© Scoop Media

