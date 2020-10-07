Serious Crash- Thames Coast Road - Waikato
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
the Thames Coast Road, between Russek Road and Manaia
Road.
The collision, between a truck and a motorcyle
was reported to Police at about 8.50am.
Initial
indications are that a person has serious
injuries.
The road is closed and motorists are asked
to avoid the area or expect delays.
Further updates
will be made when
available.
