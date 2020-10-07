Update: Serious Crash- Thames Coast Road - Waikato

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain.

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant.

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour's changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.

Our Seas Our Future - Our Seas Our Future Welcomes Leaders’ Pledge For Nature

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year's election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily

Electoral Commission - Overseas Voting Starts On Wednesday



