Update: Serious Crash- Thames Coast Road - Waikato
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a motorcyclist has died following the
earlier crash on Thames Coast Road.
The collision
between a truck and motorcycle was reported to Police at
about 8.50am.
The road remains
closed.
Diversions are in
place.
