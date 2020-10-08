Road Closure Following Crash - SH51, Awatoto, Napier - Eastern

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO: