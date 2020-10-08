Update 5pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Milo the missing kelpie has been found at Lake Ohau Village.

At around four this afternoon, it was confirmed Milo had been reunited with her owner Norm Mackay.

She had been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is now scaling back its operation at Lake Ohau.

The fire has burned through more than 5040ha, since it started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is now well contained and there are substantial fire breaks around the perimeter.

Incident Controller, Rob Hands says he is immensely proud of the effort put in by all the crews.

"Crews from around the lower half of the South Island have assisted with the fire," Rob Hands says.

"We have also been fortunate enough to be assisted by several partners including Department of Conservation personnel, heavy machinery operators and local pilots."

The cordon to Lake Ohau Village remains in place.

Six crews are going to be on the ground tomorrow, mopping up and checking for any hidden hot spots.

