Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Preston - Police Urge People To Come Forward Over Death

Friday, 9 October 2020, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to make enquiries as the homicide investigation continues into the death of a man in Jellicoe Park last weekend.

The victim was 21-year-old Nigel Fuatimu .

Mr Fuatimu was with his three friends at Jellicoe Park in Manurewa at about 11.00pm last week on the night of Saturday the 3rd October 2020.

The victim and his friends had been drinking at a local address before deciding to relocate to Jellicoe Park.

The men had a large Bluetooth speaker with them and were playing their music quite loud.

They had barely settled into Jellicoe Park when they were approached by at least two men.

A physical altercation has taken place and the victim has died at the scene after being attacked by the offenders.

The offenders fled the scene and while we know there was more than one offender, we believe there could have been up to four people involved in this incident.

The offenders are described as Pacific Islanders and we are working to establish more detail on their physical description.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the devastated family of Mr Fuatimu.

Police are ensuring they are provided with support as they deal with the tragic death of their much loved son and family member.

“Police are urging the people involved to do the right thing for Mr Fuatimu and his family,” says Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin.

“We also believe there are people out there in the community who know what happened at Jellicoe Park or know who was involved.

“We are asking that they also do the right thing and contact Police so we can provide some closure for Mr Fuatimu’s family.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of those involved is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be passed on to Police on the condition of anonymity by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing Operation Preston.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 