Civic Honours Recognise Marlburians Outstanding Service

Friday, 9 October 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett today announced the Marlburians receiving Civic Honours.

The Awards are made by the Marlborough District Council during each three-year term.

Mayor Leggett says the honours are an opportunity to recognise those members of our community who give outstanding service to the district.

“The recipients use their skills or give their time and talent to a range of organisations and causes. They are serving us all by contributing to the community and each deserves our grateful thanks,” he said.

The recipients this year are:

  • Mike Newman, butchery retailer who is a generous supporter of community fundraisers, schools and the local Foodbank.
  • Kevin Taylor, longstanding member of Marlborough’s rowing community with a record of service to his sport through the Blenheim Rowing Club.
  • Sue Duckworth, who has played a leading role in the management of Blenheim’s successful Blue Door recycling business for the past 15 years.
  • Marios Sophocleous, musician, teacher and mentor to young musicians throughout Marlborough.
  • Norm Wilson, sponsor and motivational supporter behind some of Marlborough’s top sporting figures and backer of many sports groups and charities including the Inspire Foundation.
  • Peter Tolan, long-time trustee and now chair of the trust which runs Marlborough Community Hospice.
  • Wynnie Cosgrove, hands-on leader of the team running Marlborough’s Foodbank.
  • David Hall, a key figure in the Employment Support Marlborough Trust and Business Trust Marlborough, dedicated to creating job opportunities for young people and support for fledgling businesses.
  • Karen Fisher, talented communicator and strategic advisor who has supported many Marlborough businesses, community organisations, and leaders to help them achieve their goals.

