Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

MIQ: Absconding Incident At Managed Isolation Facility

Friday, 9 October 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: MBIE Managed Isolation and Quarantine

Statement from Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine

An investigation is underway and police charges are likely following an absconding incident at a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

COVID-19 status

The woman who absconded was swabbed this morning and tested negative.

The woman arrived from Dubai on October 7 2020. She also tested negative on October 1 in a pre-flight test and was cleared to fly. Her next test is scheduled for tomorrow, which will coincide with her routine day 3 test.

Public health risk status

Public health assessment is ongoing while interviews and investigations are continuing in order to identify the nature of any contact with individuals outside the managed isolation facility.

However, it is reassuring that testing prior to arrival and also this morning is negative and that she is asymptomatic. Standard COVID-19 procedures were followed by police and staff who were in contact with the individual.

A permanent security presence has been established outside her room to ensure she remains at the facility.

What happened

This morning at approximately 1.00am, on-site security intercepted a woman attempting to abscond from the managed isolation facility at the Grand Millennium Hotel, Auckland through a fire exit.

As a result of Police speaking to the woman and making enquiries it was established that the women had absconded the previous night on October 8 between 1.07am and returned at 3.09am.

Normally all fire exits that are not able to be monitored by CCTV or that are not alarmed are monitored by security guards stationed near them. Unfortunately a local decision was taken which meant that those guards were elsewhere on that evening.

Police are continuing to review CCTV footage to account for her movements during this time and charges are likely to be laid.

CCTV shows the woman has walked in and around the inner city.

This morning she was intercepted by security at the facility as she attempted to abscond for a second time.

Next steps

These incidents are rare but we treat them extremely seriously.

While I’m confident that we have strong security measures in place, these hotels are not prisons and this individual has wilfully absconded once, and then attempted to repeat this the following night when she was caught by security.

There are rules in place for every single returnee and we expect people to follow these during their 14 day stay in managed isolation. This is so they can return to the community safely, while ensuring the safety of all New Zealanders.

There have been nearly 60,000 people through managed isolation and quarantine and only ten incidents involving 14 people absconding from managed isolation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MBIE Managed Isolation and Quarantine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 