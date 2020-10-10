Serious Crash, SH2, Waipawa - Eastern
Saturday, 10 October 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH2, Waipawa, Central Hawke's
Bay.
Police were called about 11.40am.
Initial
reports suggest there have been injuries.
The road is
closed and diversions will be in place.
Motorists
should avoid the
area.
