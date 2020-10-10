Update - Serious Crash, SH2, Waipawa - Eastern
Saturday, 10 October 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash on SH2,
Waipawa, earlier today.
The road is expected to stay
closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines
the scene.
Diversions remain in
place.
