24 Hour Charity Run Carrying 24kg For Mental Health

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Share The Weight

This weekend Matt Fenn will be running for 24 hours straight carrying 24kg in support of Mental Health in New Zealand. I am working with the incredible charity ‘I am Hope’, who do amazing things for people struggling through tough times and providing them with the support they desperately need.

The run will be taking place from 2pm Saturday October 10th – 2pm Sunday October 11th on the athletics track at AUT Millennium, 17 Antares Place, Auckland.

At this stage the event has sponsors such as Pump Water, Sals Pizza, Arepa Drinks, AUT Millennium, Good Buzz Kombucha and more.

As part of this epic challenge we have put together a campaign called ‘Share the Weight’. This is all about encouraging Kiwi’s to reach out to their loved ones, see how they’re doing and have a REAL conversation. By doing something as simple as sitting down with a mate and talking about the hard stuff, you have the power to make a real impact. You can find out more about the campaign here.

We have aligned with Stan Walker and will be releasing a new video for his single Bigger next week to align and support the Share the Weight campaign titled Bigger Together focusing on how by coming together as friends and family and supporting each other we can make each other Bigger.

We are trying to encourage everyone to take some sort of action, weather that be reaching out to your loved ones, sharing the message or donating.

As well as getting out message out we are trying to fundraise – 100% of donations will go directly to I am Hope where they can make a significant difference in the lives of New Zealander’s who are struggling with mental illness and tough times.

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/share-the-weight

https://sharetheweight.nz/

Find more from Share The Weight on InfoPages.
 
 
 
