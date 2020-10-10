Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One More Year For The Poet Laureate

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa National Library of New Zealand is extending the term of the New Zealand Poet Laureate, David Eggleton, by an extra year due to COVID-19.

“Usually we appoint a Poet Laureate for a two-year term where they perform at live events and festivals, and work towards publishing new books of poetry,” says Chris Szekely, Chief Librarian of the Alexander Turnbull Library.

“The ability of the Laureate to deliver live, on-site performances around the country has been compromised by the lockdown and social distancing requirements. We felt it only fair to offer David the opportunity of a third year. His tenure will now end in August 2022.”

“It's an uncertain and perilous time in which we find ourselves, and it is where we will remain until we can roll back the pandemic,” says David Eggleton.

“The poet, in my book, is an essential worker, poems help the world go around, and I am grateful for this opportunity to get up, get out and sock the beachball of poetry about, for a while longer in my role as New Zealand's Poet Laureate.”

David Eggleton is in Hawkes Bay this weekend for his inauguration as Poet Laureate at Matahiwi Marae, and an evening performance with fellow poets Michael O'Leary, Jenny Powell, and Kay McKenzie Cooke, at Toitoi Hawkes Bay Arts Centre.

“David has been delivering brilliantly through online channels,” says Chris Szekely

“However, for someone who is known as an outstanding live-performance poet, it was particularly unfortunate that this aspect has been impacted by the pandemic.”

David Eggleton will be performing as part of the WORD Christchurch Spring Festival. In November, the rest of the country gets to see the Laureate perform live as part of the nationwide tour ‘Say It With Flowers’.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Library Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 