Serious Crash, Mangere - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 11 October 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on Oruarangi Road,
Mangere.
Police were called about 10.20am.
The
road is closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists
should avoid the area if
possible.
