Donation To Life Changing Charity For Young Kiwis

The I AM HOPE charity is able to continue its great work giving school talks across New Zealand, with a $6900 donation by Harcourts Charlton Property Management through the Harcourts Foundation.

James Marshall and Joanne Rae (co-business owners) of Harcourts Charlton Realty Epsom with their team and Jodine Clark (Property Management Operations Manager – NZ) presenting the cheque for $6900 to Mike King and the I AM HOPE charity.

The charity travels the length and breadth of Aotearoa to help give young people the opportunity to contribute directly to the social change I AM HOPE is working towards. The donation to I AM HOPE will help keep the national conversation going with children and young people by involving them and talking with them in their schools.

James Marshall, co-business owner said, “The work I AM HOPE do is life-changing, so we are thrilled to be able to help this charity continue to thrive with their excellent work”.

He continued, “The schools who open their doors so I AM HOPE can speak directly to their students are giving young people ownership of their own mental health development. We know this is something that will benefit each and every one of them long term”.

Joanne Rae, co-business owner added, “We really hope the more people who become aware of this amazing charity, the more awareness there will be around the amazing work they do on a daily basis”.

I AM HOPE is the youth and community focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, started by Mike King. For the last three years Key to Life have been promoting positive attitudinal societal change in schools and communities up and down the country, and funding private care and counselling for young people on waiting lists.

