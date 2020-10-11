Update: Fatal Fleeing Driver Incident, Northland
Sunday, 11 October 2020, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a fleeing
driver incident near Kaitaia yesterday.
He was
24-year-old Justin Ricky-Lee Murray, 24, of Te
Kao.
Police extends its condolences to his whanau and
friends.
The driver and a passenger remain in hospital
in Auckland.
Both are in a serious but stable
condition.
Another two passengers have been released
from hospital.
The Police investigation is
continuing.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority
has been
notified.
