Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strengthening South Marlborough Business Through Film

Monday, 12 October 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group has recommended Council provide $12,000 to fund 50% of a South Marlborough film project Maunga to Moana from its COVID-19 economic recovery funding.

Developed by the South Marlborough Networking Group (formerly East Coast Women in Business) led by Sarah Bates and Olivia Doonan, Maunga to Moana aims to strengthen the South Marlborough business community, encouraging investment to enhance economic recovery.

TEAM Group Chair, Councillor Mark Peters, says the project will help create engagement through storytelling to create business investment and a cohesive offer for visitors.

“The project, undertaken by local filmmaker Keelan Walker, will showcase local producers and accommodation providers, iconic walkways, wineries in the region, glamping and activities such as rafting and mountain biking. Spread over six episodes Maunga to Moana will promote business to the region.

“We need to share with the rest of Marlborough, and New Zealand, the ‘must-dos’ in the area - Maunga to Moana will help us do that,” Councillor Peters said.

TEAM Group has also recommended a funding grant of $10,000 to increase the number of young people in the Marlborough Boys’ College Gateway Programme from 49 to 60 in 2021.

“This programme is all about supporting students' transition into the workforce by offering them workplace learning while at secondary school.”

Although the programme is funded mostly by the Tertiary Education Commission, the grant will increase the number of students who can access it.

Councillor Peters says the programme is a win-win – benefitting local employers who are looking for extra support, and the students who learn new skills making them more employable in future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 