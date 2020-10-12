Serious Crash: Hillcrest - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car in Hillcrest.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Johnsview Terrace and Cobham Drive (SH1) at about 3.35pm.

Initial indications are that a person has been seriously injured.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Further updates will be made when available.

