Serious Crash: Hillcrest - Waikato
Monday, 12 October 2020, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
between a motorcycle and a car in Hillcrest.
Police
were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Johnsview
Terrace and Cobham Drive (SH1) at about
3.35pm.
Initial indications are that a person has been
seriously injured.
Cordons are in place and motorists
are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Further
updates will be made when
available.
© Scoop Media
