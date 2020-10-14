Fatal Crash - Springdale, Waikato

Police can confirm one person has died following a truck vs motorcycle crash near Springdale on Monday 12 October.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 12:56pm on Monday at the intersection of No 1 and No 2 Roads, Springdale.

The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Waikato Hospital where he died yesterday.

Police can also confirm he was Willem Grond,17, of Otway.

Our sympathies are with his family and friends.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

