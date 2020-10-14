Fatal Crash - Springdale, Waikato
Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 12:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a truck
vs motorcycle crash near Springdale on Monday 12
October.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash
at around 12:56pm on Monday at the intersection of No 1 and
No 2 Roads, Springdale.
The motorcycle driver was
airlifted to Waikato Hospital where he died
yesterday.
Police can also confirm he was Willem
Grond,17, of Otway.
Our sympathies are with his family
and friends.
The investigation into the cause of the
crash is
ongoing.
