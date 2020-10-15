Police Responding To Suspicious Item On Waiwaka Terrace, New Plymouth

Taranaki Police are currently responding to a report of a suspicious object located on Waiwaka Terrace, New Plymouth just before 2pm.

Police are currently in attendance making enquiries.

The NZDF EOD team have been advised and will be attending.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

