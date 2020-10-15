Police Responding To Suspicious Item On Waiwaka Terrace, New Plymouth
Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Taranaki Police are currently responding to a report of a
suspicious object located on Waiwaka Terrace, New Plymouth
just before 2pm.
Police are currently in attendance
making enquiries.
The NZDF EOD team have been advised
and will be attending.
Diversions will be in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the area.
No further
information is available at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness
In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>