Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Release New Information Regarding Death Of Melissa Jones

Friday, 16 October 2020, 5:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Melissa Jones

Police investigating the death of Rotorua mother Melissa Jones are hopeful that new information released tonight on Police Ten 7 will prompt those who know what happened to Melissa to get in touch.

Melissa, aged 25, was found deceased on the shorefront of Lake Rotorua on 18 October 2019.

She had last been seen in Rotorua on the weekend of 7-8 September 2019.

Melissa’s death is being treated as unexplained and Police are appealing for the public’s help to piece together her last known movements.

“Melissa was the mother of two young children, who want to know what happened to their mum,” says Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton.

“Melissa was also part of a large family and had many friends, and she is deeply missed by them all.”

Police released a photo of the clothing we believe Melissa was last wearing (picture below) – black pants, a black mesh top, and a red garment that Melissa was wearing around her waist.

Melissa Jones

This clothing has not yet been located and Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with recovery of any of the clothing items.

“We are committed to providing answers for all those who loved Melissa, but we need help,” says Detective Sergeant Wharton.

“There are people in the community who will have information which could assist us with establishing what happened to Melissa, and we need them to get in touch with us.”

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation team is urged to contact the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 