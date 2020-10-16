Two Bodies Found Near Lake Taupo
Friday, 16 October 2020, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries following two bodies found by
a member of the public near Mere Road, Lake Taupo this
morning just after 7am.
At this stage, Police are
working to establish the identities of the bodies, and a
post mortem examination will be conducted.
A scene
guard will remain in place.
Police are conducting
further enquiries as to the
circumstances.
