Serious Crash, Gordonton - Waikato
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Gordonton, Waikato.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on
Waverley Road about 3.10pm.
Two people have been
seriously injured.
The road is blocked between Piako
Road and Seddon Road and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
