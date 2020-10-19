Successful Training Day On The Water At Waimarama

Constable Andrew Walker:

Two fictional missing kayakers had local first responders out in force at Waimarama Beach yesterday.

The kayakers were at the centre of a joint training exercise for Police, Coastguard and the Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving (SLS) Emergency Call-out squad.

This annual training exercise gives our teams the opportunity to improve and practice our operating procedures and gives new crew members a chance to work on their skills in a realistic emergency situation.

An incident management team made up of Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard and SLS members ran the search.

A further 25 personnel from the SLS Emergency Call-out squad and Coastguard were on the water around Waimarama in five inflatable rescue boats and the Coastguard rigid hull inflatable ‘Celia Knowles’.

While we are prepared at any time of the year to react to a water emergency, the warmer weather is on its way and that means a busy time for our beaches and coastline.

Additionally with Covid-19 impacting on overseas travel we are expecting there will be more people on our beaches this summer which could lead to a higher than usual demand for rescue services.

This also makes it the perfect time for Police, Coastguard and Hawke's Bay SLS Emergency Call-out squad to issue a joint reminder to those planning to make the most of our coastline this coming summer- Please put your safety first by following these simple rules:

Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be home.

Check the marine weather forecast

Take two waterproof ways to call for help

Wear your lifejacket

Avoid alcohol

