NZ Vegetarian Society Welcomes Duncan Garner’s Promise To Go Vegan

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

The NZ Vegetarian Society has welcomed Duncan Garner's promise to go vegan.

Garner made the pledge in July this year when he said he was so confident that Labour wouldn't poll high enough to govern alone that if it did, "I promise to become a vegan for a year." Linked article.

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says Garner has made the right choice.

"Veganism is better for the animals, better for the planet, and - of course - better for our health. 15% of Kiwis are avoiding meat most or all of the time, and that number looks set to rise. The future is vegan."

Mr McKibbin says going vegan is a challenge, but one that most people can meet.

"I don't know, I reckon Duncan could probably do it. I guess we'll see if he's up to it, won't we? If he needs any advice, he can always give us a call."

Mr McKibbin even had some tips for Garner, "It's mostly a case of cutting out animal products and eating more of the good things - legumes, grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts. It's a good idea to think about B12, too. Veganism is easy once you get the hang of it."

He added that Finance Minister Grant Robertson's offer to help Garner out was really thoughtful, "Grant Robertson's offer to take Duncan to Aunty Mena's restaurant in Wellington was really generous. What a great place to start. I'd love to join them. I hear their food is delicious!"

